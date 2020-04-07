Holy Week & Easter Week

Liturgical resources
See Copyright Considerations for digital repurposing (PDF).
- Morning and Evening Prayer — for Passiontide (Palm Sunday through Easter Vigil) — PDF
- Morning and Evening Prayer — for Easter season — PDF
- The Island Parson — Offers frequent updates with timely resources, by a Canadian priest currently serving a parish in Greece
- Free Holy Week and Easter Resources — via Church Publishing Incorporated
- Sermons for Holy Week 2020 — via The Episcopal Church (US)
Additional resources
- Holy Week at Home with Kids via Diocese of New Westminster
- Resources for Family and Children via Diocese of Huron
- How to build a prayer corner via Anglican Journal
- Keeping a Holy Week (Reflections) via Diocese of Edmonton
Diocesan events / schedules
- Arctic
- Calgary’s Cathedral Church of the Redeemer posts recordings once recorded
- Huron Maundy Thursday Homily from Bishop Todd Townshend
- Fredericton Reflection from Bishop David Edwards
- Nova Scotia & Prince Edward Island
- Ottawa
- 10:30am EDT: Quebec
- 11am EDT: Algoma Blessing of the Oils
- 10:30am NDT / 8am EDT: Eastern Newfoundland & Labrador Renewal of Vows and Blessing of the Oils
- 1pm NDT / 11:30am EDT: Central Newfoundland Blessing of the Oils
- 7pm EDT: Niagara
- 7pm EDT: Ontario
- 7pm EDT: Toronto
- 7:30pm EDT: Montreal
- 7pm CST / 9pm EDT: Qu’Appelle
- 7pm PDT / 10pm EDT: Kootenay
- 7:30pm PDT / 10:30pm EDT: New Westminster
- Brandon
- 9am EDT: Niagara
- 10:30am EDT: Quebec Home Prayers with Bishop Bruce Myers
- 12pm NDT / 10:30am EDT: Eastern Newfoundland & Labrador Celebration of the Lord’s Passion
- 12pm ADT / 11am EDT: Fredericton Reflections on the Seven Words from the Cross
- 12pm EDT: Toronto
- 12pm CDT / 1pm EDT: Rupert’s Land
- 3pm NDT / 1:30pm EDT: Central Newfoundland Solemn Intercession and Meditation on the Cross
- 2pm EDT: Montreal
- 2pm EDT: Quebec Vendredi Saint
- 11am PDT / 2pm EDT: Yukon
- 3pm EDT: Algoma
- 3pm PDT / 6pm EDT: Caledonia Meditation on the Seven Words from the Cross
- 3pm PDT / 6pm EDT: New Westminster
- 8pm PDT / 11pm EDT: Kootenay Tenebrae
- 9am PDT: British Columbia offers an at-home retreat guide for this day
- 7pm ADT / 6pm EDT: Fredericton Vigil (via Zoom)
- 7:30pm EDT: Montreal The Great Vigil of Easter
- 8:15pm CDT / 9:15pm EDT: Rupert’s Land
- 9pm CST / 11pm EDT: Qu’Appelle
- Fredericton Details to be announced
- Nova Scotia & Prince Edward Island check the diocesan Facebook page on Sunday
- Ottawa not yet available
- 8am EDT: Montreal BCP Morning Prayer (English)
- 9am EDT: Algoma
- 8am EDT: Montreal Prière du matin (français)
- 10am EDT: Huron
- 10am EDT: Easter Sunday with the Primate and Bishop Susan Bell (Niagara)
- 11am NDT / 9:30am EDT: Central Newfoundland for the Ringing of Bells and Liturgy of the Word
- 11am NDT / 9:30am EDT: Eastern Newfoundland & Labrador Celebration of the Resurrection
- 10:30am EDT: Quebec
- 10:30am EDT: Montreal Morning Prayer (mostly English)
- 11am EDT: Ontario
- 10am CDT / 11am EDT: Rupert’s Land
- 11am EDT: Toronto
- 10am PDT / 12pm EDT: Territory of the People
- 10:30am CST / 12:30pm EDT: Qu’Appelle
- 11am PDT / 1pm EDT: Kootenay
- 10:30am PDT / 1:30pm EDT: New Westminster