Anglican, Lutheran leaders unite in letter to PM, urge action in climate crisis

View this letter in PDF format
Dear Prime Minister Trudeau,
Congratulations to you and all who were recently elected to the next Parliament of Canada. As you begin the work of governance we, as leaders of the Anglican Church of Canada (ACC) and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada (ELCIC), want to specifically address concerns and urge continuing action regarding climate change in light of the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26).
We write to express our concern about the ongoing impact of human-caused climate change on communities in Canada and around the world, and to call for action from the Canadian government in ensuring that Canada make its fair-share contribution to reducing greenhouse emissions and mitigating the impacts of climate change.
As Christians, we are called to care for the whole of creation and to be responsible to our neighbours and communities. We are already seeing the impacts of climate change in our communities, and in communities around the world. From increased wildfire activity to extreme flooding to stark decreases in food security – particularly for Indigenous communities who rely on the land – the health, safety, and security of many continues to be threatened
The most recent report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change offers a stark warning for us all as we look toward the future. This report confirms that human-caused climate change is already impacting our world, disrupting global weather systems, impacting food production, and spurring migration for climate-related reasons. These results are being felt around the world, however already-marginalized communities and countries experience the impacts and challenges of climate change to a much greater degree. These disparities will only increase as global temperatures continue to climb, however there are still ways to mitigate the damage if we make significant changes now.
As the Canadian government prepares to participate in the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference, we join our voices to others in these lands calling for commitments to bold action to address climate change for the benefit of all. In particular we call on the Canadian government to:
- Commit to reducing Canadian greenhouse gas emissions by 60% below 2005 levels by 2030
- Invest in a just transition for workers and communities that promotes an inclusive green economy and provides secure jobs that support the well-being of all Canadians
- Honour the rights of Indigenous Peoples by recognizing and enacting the right to free, prior, and informed consent, particularly with respect to resource and infrastructure development, climate policy, and energy policy
- Commit support for climate change adaptation and mitigation measures in the Global South through international climate financing
The challenges ahead of us are monumental, and the results if we do nothing will be catastrophic. However, there is still time to limit these impacts and begin working toward a more positive future. We are people of hope, guided by our belief in the one who faced his own death and was resurrected to new life. We believe that a better world is possible and that, in fact, we are all called to play our part in building that world together. We stand ready to support bold action by your government at COP26 so that we can all look forward in hope to the world we will leave behind for the generations to come.
We look forward to working together with you in addressing this generational challenge. We have faith that together we can build a better world for all, if we are ready to take bold action. We hope that you will join us in this work.
In Christ,
The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls
Archbishop and Primate, Anglican Church of Canada
The Rev. Susan Johnson
National Bishop, Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada
The Most Rev. Mark MacDonald
National Indigenous Anglican Archbishop
The Most Rev. Anne Germond
Metropolitan of Ontario and Bishop of Algoma & Moosonee
The Most Rev. David Edwards
Metropolitan of Canada and Bishop of Fredricton
The Most Rev. Gregory Kerr-Wilson
Metropolitan of Rupert’s Land and Bishop of Calgary
The Most Rev. Lynne McNaughton
Metropolitan of B.C & Yukon and Bishop of Kootenay
Rev. Dr. Sid Haugen
Bishop of the Saskatchewan Synod
Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada
Rev. Dr. Larry Kochendorfer
Bishop of the Synod of Alberta and the Territories
Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada
Rev. Dr. Gregory Mohr
Bishop of the British Columbia Synod
Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada
Rev. Dr. Michael Pryse
Bishop of the Eastern Synod
Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada
Rev. Jason Zinko
Bishop of the Manitoba Northwestern Ontario Synod
Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada
The Rt. Rev. Andrew Asbil
Diocese of Toronto
The Rt. Rev. Larry Beardy
Spiritual Ministry of Mishamikoweesh
The Rt. Rev. Susan Bell
Diocese of Niagara
The Rt. Rev. William Cliff
Diocese of Brandon
The Rt. Rev. Sandra Fyfe
Diocese of Nova Scotia & Prince Edward Island
The Rt. Rev. David Greenwood
Diocese of Athabasca
The Rt. Rev. Anna Greenwood-Lee
Diocese of British Columbia, Islands and Inlets
The Rt. Rev. Rob Hardwick (retired)
Bishop of Qu’Appelle
The Rt. Rev. Michael Hawkins
Suffragan Bishop, Diocese of Saskatchewan
The Rt. Rev. Mary Irwin-Gibson
Diocese of Montreal
The Rt. Rev. Annie Ittoshat
Suffragan Bishop, Diocese of the Arctic
The Rt. Rev. David Lehmann
Diocese of Caledonia
The Rt. Rev. Stephen London
Diocese of Edmonton
The Rt. Rev. Lydia Mamakwa
Spiritual Ministry of Mishamikoweesh
The Rt. Rev. Bruce Myers
Diocese of Quebec
The Rt. Rev. Lucy Netser
Suffragan Bishop, Diocese of the Arctic
The Rt. Rev. John Organ
Diocese of Western Newfoundland
The Rt. Rev. Michael Oulton
Diocese of Ontario
The Rt. Rev. Shane Parker
Diocese of Ottawa
The Rt. Rev. Philip Poole (retired)
Suffragan Bishop, Diocese of Toronto
The Rt. Rev. Kevin Robertson
Suffragan Bishop, Diocese of Toronto
The Rt. Rev. Sam Rose
Diocese of Eastern Newfoundland & Labrador
The Rt. Rev. Joey Royal
Suffragan Bishop, Diocese of the Arctic
The Rt. Rev. Nigel Shaw
Bishop of the Military Ordinariate
The Rt. Rev. John Stephens
Diocese of New Westminster
The Rt. Rev. Todd Townshend
Diocese of Huron
The Rt. Rev. Riscylla Walsh-Shaw
Suffragan Bishop, Diocese of Toronto
The Rt. Rev. John Watton
Diocese of Central Newfoundland
The Rt. Rev. Lesley Wheeler-Dame
Diocese of Yukon
The Rt. Rev. Geoffrey Woodcroft
Diocese of Rupert’s Land
