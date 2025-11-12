Chancellor Clare Burns to step down

On November 10, Canon Clare Burns submitted her resignation from the role of Chancellor of General Synod effective no later than December 31, 2025. She was appointed Chancellor in November 2023, after serving for three years as Vice-Chancellor.

I have respectfully accepted Canon Burns’ resignation and wish to acknowledge her outstanding and sacrificial contribution to the life and health of our church at an extremely challenging juncture. Her integrity, wisdom, acumen and poise were instrumental in lifting us to a place where the work of “creating pathways” can be fully embraced.

Her generous offering of service comes from deep faithfulness, and I know that her decision to step down comes after prayerful and careful consideration. She has my sincere personal gratitude and that of our beloved Anglican Church of Canada.

The Officers and Council of the General Synod will work together to identify and confirm a new appointment to the vital position of Chancellor.

In Christ,



Archbishop Shane Parker

Primate of the Anglican Church of Canada

Interested in keeping up-to-date on news, opinion, events and resources from the Anglican Church of Canada? Sign up for our email alerts .