For the Love of Creation—an ecumenical initiative for climate justice

As churches in full communion, we share a deep concern for the care of creation and for addressing the climate crisis. We are now delighted to partner with other churches and faith-based organizations to mobilize Canada-wide education, reflection, action and advocacy for climate justice, under the banner For the Love of Creation. Over the years of our full communion relationship we have learned so much about the value of working together and how it maximizes our ability to make an impact in our churches and the world. We look forward to working with partners, both existing and new, in this broader coalition to proclaim God’s love of the whole world.

Find out more about the national initiative, For the Love of Creation, from this statement by the coordinating committee (PDF).



The Most Reverend Linda Nicholls

Archbishop and Primate, Anglican Church of Canada



The Rev. Susan Johnson

National Bishop, Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada



The Most Rev. Mark MacDonald

National Indigenous Anglican Archbishop, Anglican Church of Canada

