“We need to be a church that can thrive”: Primate talks about navigating change in podcast

What is the unique, powerful proposition that we as Anglicans have to offer people in a secular culture? How are we being called to guide change? How can our national church structures support dioceses and parishes so they can thrive?

Hear Primate Shane Parker’s thoughts on these questions and more in a wide-ranging conversation with the Rev. Canon Martha Tatarnic on the Future Christian podcast.

