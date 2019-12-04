Vision 2019 had drawn to a close and it is time to refocus the work of the National Church over the next decade to better serve the needs of dioceses, parishes and individual Anglicans. As Anglicans we rely on each other to do our part. There are some things best done locally, others best done at the diocesan level and other things of a national or international level that are better done through the National Church.
As the world changes, so must we. The issues of 10 years ago are not necessarily today’s or tomorrow’s priorities. We need to become more agile to ensure our Church’s continued relevance to the spiritual, social and environmental preoccupations of Anglicans of today and those of tomorrow.
How can we offer our gifts to the world, boldly and clearly, in the years ahead? How can we make the most impact in the world with our collective Anglican voice? How does Anglicanism transform in the midst of our communities, our dioceses and the nation? How can we harness the talent and energy of our youth and speak to their inner search for peace, love and justice? How can we ensure the future sustainability of a vibrant, Gospel-based Indigenous ministry serving Indigenous communities, situated at the heart of our Church?
The work of the Strategic Planning Working Group, and of the Council of General Synod, during this triennium is taking place under a threefold banner which sums up our conviction and commitment: A CHANGING CHURCH, A SEARCHING WORLD, A FAITHFUL GOD.
At the closing session of the last in-person CoGS meeting, on March 15, 2020, Council members collectively created this litany, which we hope will grow and expand as the work continues.
Prayer for our work together
Creator God, as we continue to work together on a new strategic plan for the Anglican Church of Canada:
We pray that we will be attentive to, and guided by, the Holy Spirit, leading us in God’s will.
Response: Lord, help us to embrace our changing church, reach out to your searching world, and be confident in your faithfulness.
We pray that the new plan will help us to be more like Christ, and more able to live out His teachings of radical love and discipleship. Response
We pray that God will give us the courage of spirit to engage in self-examination, and be willing to venture into new and difficult places. Response
We pray that we may listen broadly and carefully to the quiet and the loud voices and to the still, small voice of God. Response
We pray for openness, transparency, respectful communication and healing; for trust in the process, and stamina to see it through, that it may build us up in love. Response
We pray that this plan will be an instrument that God will use to unify the church across Canada, that together, we all may participate more fully in God’s mission. Response. Amen.
This will be a significant and critical piece of work for the National Church as committed to us by two resolutions passed at General Synod 2019:
Resolution A103: “Be it resolved that this General Synod: Direct the Council of General Synod in partnership with the entire church, prayerfully to undertake a strategic planning process that will lead to the presentation of a proposal to the 2022 meeting of the General Synod for our ministry and mission with the General Synod. “
Resolution A102: “Be it resolved that this General Synod: Direct the Council of General Synod to develop and initiate a process to re-examine the mission of General Synod in relation to the dioceses and provinces, including the self-determining Indigenous Church, with a goal to allow the structures of General Synod to best enable and serve God’s mission.”
The work of the mandate will be led by the Strategic Planning Group assigned by the Primate. The membership includes:
Ms. Judith Moses, Chair (Diocese of Toronto)
Canon (Lay) Ian Alexander (Diocese of British Columbia)
Ms. Dale Drozda (Diocese of New Westminster)
Rev. Deacon Cynthia Haines-Turner (Diocese of Western Newfoundland)
Very Rev. Valerie Kerr (Diocese of Niagara)
Ms. Janet Marshall (Diocese of Toronto)
Most Rev. Linda Nicholls (Primate)
Rev. Monique Stone (Diocese of Ottawa)
Rev. Peter Wall (Diocese of Niagara)
From the Office of General Synod:
The General Secretary
Mr. Joe Vesci, Director of Communications
Ms. Shannon Cottrell, Executive Secretary for Governance
Each ecclesiastical province also has an assigned ‘Link Bishop’ who will assist in the communicating of, and engagement in, the strategic planning process, ensuring that as many voices as possible contribute to the work. The Link Bishops are as follows:
Rt. Rev. Ron Cutler – Canada
Rt. Rev. Andrew Asbil – Ontario
Rt. Rev. Geoff Woodcroft – Rupert’s Land
Rt. Rev. David Lehmann – B.C. and Yukon
