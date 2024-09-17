Theme of General Synod 2025 focuses on hope, strength and renewal

A multi-coloured stylized soaring eagle will grace the logo of General Synod 2025, along with a quote from Isaiah 40:31: “They will soar on wings like eagles.” The logo encapsulates General Synod’s theme of hope, strength and renewal.

“The quote from Isaiah inspired the General Synod Planning Committee with its focus on resilience and on overcoming challenges by relying on God’s strength,” says Canon Laura Walton, chair of the committee. “We are hoping General Synod delegates and Anglicans across the country will also find inspiration in the theme and logo of General Synod 2025.”

The 44th session of the General Synod, which is expected to bring together about 240 delegates from dioceses across Canada, will take place June 23-29, 2025, in London, Ontario. It will be hosted by the Diocese of Huron.

Held every three years, General Synod is the national meeting of bishops, clergy and laity that governs the Anglican Church of Canada. One important decision that General Synod is expected to make at its meeting in 2025 is the election of a new Primate.

The Primate leads the church in discerning and pursuing the mission of God. On an administrative level, the Primate is the president of the General Synod, chair of the Council of General Synod and chair of the House of Bishops. The Primate also represents the church nationally and internationally. The Anglican Church of Canada currently has an acting Primate, Archbishop Anne Germond, following Primate Linda Nicholls’ retirement on Sept. 15, 2024.

Information about General Synod will be posted at www.anglican.ca/gs2025 as it becomes available.

Interested in keeping up-to-date on news, opinion, events and resources from the Anglican Church of Canada? Sign up for our email alerts .