Church leaders acknowledge the racism in their midst

By on

The Primate, along with leaders of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada and The United Church of Canada, has issued a joint letter in response to recent events of anti-Black racism which have taken place across North America.

Read the joint letter (PDF)

See also:

Interested in keeping up-to-date on news, opinion, events and resources from the Anglican Church of Canada? Sign up for our email alerts .