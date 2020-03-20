Call for churches to do more to address anti-Black racism

Even in the midst of the global COVID-19 crisis, churches continue to work together on a range of issues, including that of anti-Black racism in Canada and around the world.

Leaders of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada, the Anglican Church of Canada, and The United Church of Canada have issued a joint letter recognizing the International Decade for People of African Descent and committing to our call upon churches to do more to address anti-Black racism and to uphold the main objectives of the International Decade for People of African Descent.

The letter commits these churches to “gather and share resources that encourage conversations across our churches, facilitate deeper understanding of human rights and help eradicate racism. We hope to work with a variety of people who share these objectives, including our interfaith partners.”

Read the joint letter here. (PDF)

