A Journey of Pilgrimage and Discovery for Young Adults May 1-12, 2023 The Canadian Companions of Jerusalem, in partnership with the Anglican Church of Canada and the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, is hosting a program of immersion and learning in the biblical lands in the Easter season of 2023.

Young adults (ages 20-26) from across the Anglican Church of Canada are invited to apply to participate in a 10-day multinarrative pilgrimage * to the land of our sacred history. This journey will include particular emphasis toward meeting with the “living stones” of the local Christian community to:

Connect young Canadian Anglican adults like yourself with your counterparts in Palestine and Israel.

Learn the mission and ministry priorities of the local Anglican Church through educational visits to church-operated projects.

Experience the sacred story of Christian faith through visits to places of spiritual significance, blending scripture, archaeology and devotional practices of silence, prayer and Eucharistic life.

Be changed in ways that will nourish your faith and call you to action.

What you’ll do

The trip takes place from May 1-12, 2023 (plus potential travel days to and from Toronto depending on your origin). Daily activities include:

Morning and evening prayers

Journeying (see PDF of itinerary)

Personal and group reflection

Blog/vlog-based storytelling

Who should apply

Young Anglicans are encouraged to apply who are:

Between 20-26 years old in 2023

Active in their faith, willing to explore and question, and be challenged through daily prayer and reflection with others

Leaders in their diocese/parish, with a willingness to continue to grow and lead in the future

Committed to sharing their experiences before, during and after the pilgrimage

Skilled at connecting with others from diverse backgrounds

Adaptive to the demands of travelling, learning, sharing with a group of peers and leaders

Strong in their psychological self—pilgrims will need mental fortitude and emotional maturity to experience the challenges of the region they are visiting

Physically able to adapt to warm weather and different foods, and be able to walk significant distances, and

Curious, have a sense of humour, and can find joy in the midst of a busy travel experience

Application and selection

A written endorsement is required from your diocesan (local) bishop to apply, which you upload when you submit your application. Applications will be accepted until Friday, June 24 (5pm ET).

After you apply

15-20 applicants will be selected for the pilgrimage, following application review and an interview process for select applicants in early July.

Applicants selected to join the pilgrimage must confirm their spot in the pilgrimage by registering online and submitting a deposit of $500 no later than July 30.

Cost / Fundraising

Pilgrims are responsible for raising funds toward their costs, and are to each raise a minimum of $1,500 out of a total cost of $5,095 per person. A fundraising webinar will be offered once applicants have been confirmed. Remaining costs will be met by funds from donations and the General Synod.

The cost includes air and ground travel, accommodations, meals and local itinerary activities. Medical and travel insurance will need to be obtained separately, through Allianz Global Assistance or a third-party provider.

About Craig Travel

General Synod is pleased to welcome Craig Travel as the organizing travel agency for this program, coordinating accommodations, travel and itinerary details. They have extensive experience in guided travel adventures, which allows ‘journey hosts’ to focus on sharing the sacred history of our faith, while blending prayer and devotion in the experience.

Questions

For more information or assistance with the application process, please email Sheilagh McGlynn, Animator for Youth Ministries.