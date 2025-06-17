A message for the National Indigenous Day of Prayer, June 21

Prayer transcends time, language and tradition. In a video greeting for June 21, the National Indigenous Day of Prayer, National Indigenous Anglican Archbishop Chris Harper reflects on this sacred truth, showing how the ancient words of the Sarum Primer continue to live today in the Smudging Ceremony practised in many Indigenous communities across this land. His message invites all to reflect on the deep spiritual threads that connect us—to one another, to creation and to the Creator.

To support this day of shared prayer and reflection, Propers for the Book of Alternative Services Calendar are available for use across the Church, lifting up this important commemoration in our shared liturgical life.

Download this video for local use:

Download an ‘as written’ transcript of this message in PDF format.

Interested in keeping up-to-date on news, opinion, events and resources from the Anglican Church of Canada? Sign up for our email alerts .