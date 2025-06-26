Bishop Shane Parker elected 15th Primate of the Anglican Church of Canada

The Rt. Rev. Shane Parker, Bishop of Ottawa, was elected the 15th Primate of the Anglican Church of Canada on June 26, 2025, at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, Ontario, during the 44th session of the General Synod.

Primate-elect Parker has served as the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Ottawa since 2020. Prior to that, he was dean of the Diocese of Ottawa and rector of Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa for two decades. He has a master’s degree in sociology from Carleton University, as well as an honorary doctorate from Saint Paul University, where he has served as a part-time professor of pastoral ministry and chairs its Anglican Studies Advisory Committee.

The Primate is the spiritual leader of the Anglican church, the chief executive officer of the church’s national staff team and a member of every national committee, council and board. The Primate represents the church nationally and internationally.

Following the retirement of Primate Linda Nicholls on Sept. 15, 2024, the Anglican Church of Canada has an acting Primate, Archbishop Anne Germond. Primate-elect Parker will be installed in his new role during a worship service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, Ontario, on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

See also:

Biographical information about Primate-elect Shane Parker

For more information, contact Henrieta Paukov, Director of Communications, at [email protected].

