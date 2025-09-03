General Synod staffing announcement

The Venerable Alan Perry’s employment as General Secretary of the Anglican Church of Canada concluded on September 3, 2025. Archdeacon Perry is a priest of the Anglican Church of Canada in good standing. We wish him well in his future endeavours.

The process to recruit the next General Secretary will begin very soon. In the meantime, please refer to the contacts below.

For general communication with the General Secretary’s office:

Julianna Buck, [email protected]

For matters requiring the immediate attention of the Interim General Secretaries:

Canon Ian Alexander, [email protected]

Dr. Andrea Mann, [email protected]

For media enquiries:

Henrieta Paukov, Director of Communications, [email protected]

