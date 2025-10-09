New general secretary appointed

On October 7, the Council of the General Synod appointed Dr. Andrea Mann as General Secretary of the Anglican Church of Canada effective October 13, 2025. She succeeds the Ven. Alan Perry, whose employment as General Secretary concluded on September 3, 2025.

The General Secretary is the General Synod’s chief operations officer, responsible for managing the national church office, organizing meetings of the General Synod and the Council of the General Synod and acting as secretary of both. Dr. Mann has served as acting interim General Secretary since July 1, alongside Canon Ian Alexander, who has served as interim general secretary.

Dr. Mann has a doctorate from Ohio State University and a master’s degree in public administration from Dalhousie University. She brings extensive experience of working with Church House staff and committees, having served as Director of Global Relations since 2010 and as Asia, Pacific, Middle East Mission Coordinator in the Partnerships department for 13 years before that. While Dr. Mann’s tenure as Director of Global Relations will end on October 13, she will continue to direct the transition of Global Relations ministry until the end of 2025.

