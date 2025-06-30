New members elected for the Council of the General Synod

On June 27, the General Synod of the Anglican Church of Canada elected new members for the Council of the General Synod (CoGS), its executive body. CoGS carries out strategic planning, coordinates the work of all committees and advises the Primate on matters that concern the welfare of the church.
The CoGS membership includes the Primate, the Prolocutor, the Deputy Prolocutor, the Chancellor, bishops, clergy and lay members of General Synod elected by the General Synod on the nomination of the Provincial Caucuses, one youth member of the General Synod from each ecclesiastical province elected by General Synod on the nomination of the Provincial Caucuses, one member each nominated by the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada and the Episcopal Church, and two members nominated by the Anglican Council of Indigenous Peoples. The General Secretary of the General Synod is an ex officio member of CoGS.
In the 2025-2028 triennium, the members of CoGS will include:
President: The Most Rev. Shane Parker
Prolocutor: The Ven. Tanya Phibbs
Deputy Prolocutor: Mr. Brian Lee
Chancellor: Canon Clare Burns
General Secretary: TBA
Treasurer: Ms. Amal Attia
National Indigenous Anglican Archbishop: The Most Rev. Chris Harper
ELECTED MEMBERS
PROVINCE OF BRITISH COLUMBIA & YUKON
- The Rt. Rev. Clara Plamondon, Bishop
- The Ven. Jeffrey Mackie-Deernsted, Clergy
- Zach Groves, Laity
- Anne McMichael, Laity
- Gia Love, Youth
PROVINCE OF NORTHERN LIGHTS
- The Rt. Rev. Helen Kennedy, Bishop
- The Ven. Jordan Haynie Ware, Clergy
- The Rev. Lauren Schoeck, Clergy
- Connie Jensen, Laity
- Mary McKay, Laity
- Colleen Walker, Laity
- Henry Thiessen, Youth
PROVINCE OF ONTARIO
- The Rt. Rev. Dr. Susan Bell, Bishop
- The Very Rev. Douglas Michael, Clergy
- Dorothy Patterson, Laity
- Noah Skinner, Laity
- Paige Keller, Youth
PROVINCE OF CANADA
- The Rt. Rev. John Watton, Bishop
- The Rev. Mickton Phiri, Clergy
- Dion Lewis, Laity
- Edith Marshall, Laity
- Sally Smith, Youth
ANGLICAN COUNCIL OF INDIGENOUS PEOPLES
- The Rev. Canon Dr. Murray Still
- Rosie Jane Tailfeathers
ANGLICAN MILITARY ORDINARIATE
- Canon Judson Bridgewater
The next meeting of CoGS will take place Nov. 27-30, 2025.
