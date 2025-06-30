New members elected for the Council of the General Synod

On June 27, the General Synod of the Anglican Church of Canada elected new members for the Council of the General Synod (CoGS), its executive body. CoGS carries out strategic planning, coordinates the work of all committees and advises the Primate on matters that concern the welfare of the church.

The CoGS membership includes the Primate, the Prolocutor, the Deputy Prolocutor, the Chancellor, bishops, clergy and lay members of General Synod elected by the General Synod on the nomination of the Provincial Caucuses, one youth member of the General Synod from each ecclesiastical province elected by General Synod on the nomination of the Provincial Caucuses, one member each nominated by the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada and the Episcopal Church, and two members nominated by the Anglican Council of Indigenous Peoples. The General Secretary of the General Synod is an ex officio member of CoGS.

In the 2025-2028 triennium, the members of CoGS will include:

President: The Most Rev. Shane Parker

Prolocutor: The Ven. Tanya Phibbs

Deputy Prolocutor: Mr. Brian Lee

Chancellor: Canon Clare Burns

General Secretary: TBA

Treasurer: Ms. Amal Attia

National Indigenous Anglican Archbishop: The Most Rev. Chris Harper

ELECTED MEMBERS

PROVINCE OF BRITISH COLUMBIA & YUKON

The Rt. Rev. Clara Plamondon, Bishop

The Ven. Jeffrey Mackie-Deernsted, Clergy

Zach Groves, Laity

Anne McMichael, Laity

Gia Love, Youth

PROVINCE OF NORTHERN LIGHTS

The Rt. Rev. Helen Kennedy, Bishop

The Ven. Jordan Haynie Ware, Clergy

The Rev. Lauren Schoeck, Clergy

Connie Jensen, Laity

Mary McKay, Laity

Colleen Walker, Laity

Henry Thiessen, Youth

PROVINCE OF ONTARIO

The Rt. Rev. Dr. Susan Bell, Bishop

The Very Rev. Douglas Michael, Clergy

Dorothy Patterson, Laity

Noah Skinner, Laity

Paige Keller, Youth

PROVINCE OF CANADA

The Rt. Rev. John Watton, Bishop

The Rev. Mickton Phiri, Clergy

Dion Lewis, Laity

Edith Marshall, Laity

Sally Smith, Youth

ANGLICAN COUNCIL OF INDIGENOUS PEOPLES

The Rev. Canon Dr. Murray Still

Rosie Jane Tailfeathers

ANGLICAN MILITARY ORDINARIATE

Canon Judson Bridgewater

The next meeting of CoGS will take place Nov. 27-30, 2025.

