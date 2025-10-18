Pastoral statement from the Primate and Metropolitans of the Anglican Church of Canada concerning the Anglican Communion 

In recent days, primates of the Global Anglican Future Conference announced their decisions to leave the Anglican Communion. In response to this, we, the Primate and the Metropolitans of the Anglican Church of Canada, reaffirm the Solemn Declaration of 1893 found in the (Canadian) Book of Common Prayer:

We declare this Church to be, and desire that it shall continue, in full communion with the Church of England throughout the world, as an integral portion of the One Body of Christ composed of Churches which, united under the One Divine Head and in the fellowship of the One Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church, hold the One Faith revealed in Holy Writ, and defined in the Creeds. (BCP 1959/1962, viii)

We reaffirm the four Instruments of Communion: the Lambeth Conference, the Anglican Consultative Council, the Primates’ Meeting, and the primatial See of Canterbury with its people, clergy, and its Archbishop.

We reaffirm the historic Anglican appeal to Scripture, Reason, and Tradition.

The practical and theological question before us is this: Can communion with the Risen Christ contain conflict, so that conflict and disagreement lose their power to divide? We believe the answer to this question is a resounding “YES” because this has been borne out many times in Anglican experience and intuition from the Reformation to the present time.

The Anglican Church of Canada looks forward to participating in the next gathering of the Primates’ Meeting, the next meeting of the Anglican Consultative Council, and the next Lambeth Conference. We rejoice in the appointment of Bishop Sarah Mullally as the next Archbishop of Canterbury and will warmly welcome her to Canada after she is installed in 2026.

With steadfast faith and joyful hope,

The Most Reverend Shane Parker, Primate of the Anglican Church of Canada

The Most Reverend David Edwards, Metropolitan of Canada

The Most Reverend Anne Germond, Metropolitan of Ontario

The Most Reverend Gregory Kerr-Wilson, Metropolitan of Northern Lights

The Most Reverend John Stephens, Metropolitan of British Columbia and Yukon



