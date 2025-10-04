Primate congratulates Archbishop of Canterbury-designate Sarah Mullally

The following message was sent by email today from Archbishop Shane Parker to Archbishop of Canterbury-designate Sarah Mullally, extending his congratulations and best wishes on the news of her appointment.

Dear +Sarah,

I write on behalf of the Anglican Church of Canada to extend warm congratulations, many blessings and strong support to you as you take on vital ministry as the Archbishop of Canterbury. We rejoice with you!

Be certain of the steadfast prayers of Canadian Anglicans from coast to coast to coast and know that our friendship is solid and hearty—in all good spiritual and practical ways.

Deep peace and inner calm to you in the days ahead, and much wisdom and compassion to you in the years to come.

With kindness and respect,

Your brother in Christ,

The Most Reverend Shane Parker

Primate of the Anglican Church of Canada

