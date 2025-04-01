Acting Primate’s Easter Appeal

Dear Friends,

This Easter, I share with you an important message that is at the heart of our faith and love for the Lord, a message of hope and salvation for the world.

As Mary Magdalene stands bereft outside the tomb after Jesus’ death, she hears His voice. When Jesus speaks Mary’s name, she recognizes the mysterious stranger. It is the Lord! Much as she wants to, she may not hold on to Him; instead, He asks her to be His disciple and tell others what she knows to be true—that the Resurrection has taken place. The good news she reports is the beginning of a new creation and an unimaginable future for all who believe.

We are reminded that Jesus calls us by name and asks us to follow Him as disciples. In these challenging times, we are urged to shine His light, offering support and prayers for those suffering, both here in Canada and around the globe.

I invite you as a disciple of Jesus to partner with Giving with Grace and the ministries of the General Synod. Every gift you make helps carry the valuable work of Anglicans across the country. Our partnership with you provides support for:

The self-determining Sacred Circle and programs of Indigenous Ministries for healing and reconciliation

Ministries in the Council of the North in remote and isolated areas

Digitization of General Synod and Sacred Circle video recordings for preservation and access for future generations

Partnerships in the Anglican Communion in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South Pacific and the Holy Land

Music and texts that enrich worship and respond to current needs

Development of Creation Care liturgical and theological resources

Jesus reveals Himself to us every day and reminds us that He is in our lives, bringing hope, renewal and unshakable love. This Easter, let us remember why He sacrificed His life for us. May we experience joy and peace, knowing that He walks with us, offering grace and blessings.

My wish for you is courage and generosity to live as disciples of the risen Lord.

With deep gratitude,



Anne Germond

Archbishop and Acting Primate

P.S. I encourage you to join our monthly giving family. This is the best way to provide steady support for the ministries of the church. Your monthly gift spreads income throughout the year and provides a dependable base of funding. You may cancel at any time by contacting us directly.

