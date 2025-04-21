Remembering Pope Francis

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.” Matthew 5:4

With the faithful around the world, we join our hearts in prayer for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis, Bishop of Rome. We pray that the consolation of God’s love will be with our siblings in the Catholic Church who mourn their spiritual leader, remembered as “the people’s Pope.”

A tireless advocate for the poor and marginalized and a godly man of peace, Pope Francis walked among those he served with humility and grace, carrying the Gospel message of compassion and hope, reminding us that faith is not only believed but lived. In a world that is often divided, Pope Francis was a bridge-builder. In times of sorrow, his words offered strength and comfort.

In Canada, Pope Francis will be remembered for his apology in 2022 to Indigenous peoples for the atrocities of the residential schools, first in Rome and later on Canadian soil in Maskwacis, Alberta. In his address, His Holiness said: “I am here because the first step of my penitential pilgrimage among you is that of again asking forgiveness, of telling you once more that I am deeply sorry. Sorry for the ways in which, regrettably, many Christians supported the colonizing mentality of the powers that oppressed the Indigenous peoples.”

In 2023, the Vatican released a statement repudiating the doctrine of discovery—a concept that had been used to justify colonial attitudes and practices toward Indigenous peoples—indicating that it was not part of the teaching of the Catholic Church. These actions represented renewed hope for healing with Indigenous peoples of our land, especially for survivors of the residential schools and their families.

We give thanks also for Pope Francis’ steadfast advocacy and support of the Catholic Church’s ongoing dialogue and partnership with the Anglican Communion.

May his memory be a blessing to us and his faith a guide to all who seek the way of peace. May the prayer of St. Francis be upon our lips and hearts as we remember the Holy Father and all who mourn.



Archbishop Anne Germond

Acting Primate, Anglican Church of Canada

