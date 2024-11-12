Statement on the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury

We have seen the news that the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has resigned, having acknowledged personal and institutional responsibility in relation to “the long-maintained conspiracy of silence about the heinous abuses of John Smyth” that had been exposed by the Makin Review. Our hearts break for the children and young people who were abused by Smyth and further victimized by the lack of meaningful action on the part of the church.

In 2022, the Archbishop of Canterbury visited Canada to listen to residential school survivors and to issue apologies for the church’s role in the abuses at residential schools. We mourn that today’s news will add to the pain of survivors, and we hold them in our prayers.

The Anglican Church of Canada is committed to continuing the work needed to make the church a safe place for all, in keeping with our baptismal covenant to respect the dignity of every human being. We pray for the humility, courage and wisdom needed for this all-important work.



Archbishop Anne Germond

Acting Primate

Support is available for anyone who has been sexually abused. Resources for family and children are available through the Canadian Centre for Child Protection. You can also access crisis lines and local support services through the Ending Violence Association of Canada database and through the 9-8-8 website.

The National Residential School Crisis Line provides support for former Indian Residential School students and their families, offering 24-hour emotional and crisis referral services at 1-866-925-4419. Additionally, the Hope for Wellness Line offers immediate, toll-free support and crisis support for all Indigenous peoples, 24/7, by phone or online.

