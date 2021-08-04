New treasurer for General Synod appointed

The Ven. Alan T. Perry, General Secretary of General Synod of the Anglican Church of Canada, shared the following welcome message with General Synod staff today:

On behalf of the Primate, I am pleased to announce that Mr. Rayner Fernandes has been appointed as Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the General Synod of the Anglican Church of Canada. Rayner will be starting September 1, 2021.

Rayner joins the General Synod with senior-level financial experience, having worked at: St. Joseph’s Health Centre in Guelph, St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto; and, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in Toronto. His responsibilities cover a broad portfolio including finance, accounting, payroll, materials management, budgeting, planning and audits.

His role in facilitating the implementation of financial and strategic plans has helped support the Health Centre’s ongoing mission of providing compassionate and patient-centred care; while his focus on revenue generation, budget monitoring and cost containment strategies, has ensured the Health Centre’s strong financial position and favourable year-end operating surpluses.

Rayner brings a collaborative and thorough approach to his work that aligns with the needs of General Synod and our stakeholders.

This announcement follows the earlier update that current CFO & Treasurer of General Synod, Ms. Hanna Goschy, retires this summer.

