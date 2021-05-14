Hanna Goschy, Treasurer, retires this summer

This week, I accepted the letter of resignation from Hanna Goschy from her office as Treasurer & Chief Financial Officer of General Synod.

Hanna joined General Synod as Controller in December 2011 and was appointed to the position of Treasurer & Chief Financial Officer by the Council of General Synod in February 2013.

With significant experience in both for-profit and not-for-profit organizations, Hanna established herself quickly as a take-charge Treasurer. Hanna embraced Church House culture and provided leadership and support to Management Team, for example, by establishing a more holistic and transparent budgeting process.

In the back-office, she stabilized information technology systems and implemented changes to streamline and gain efficiencies in financial systems and reporting.

In the front office, she initiated changes that resulted in improved accountability and accessible financial reporting to Financial Management Committee and the Council of General Synod.

Hanna gathered diocesan finance officers for triennial meetings. She has been a consistent supporter of and advocate for the ministries of the Council of the North. In addition, Hanna served on the finance committee of the Canadian Council of Churches.

Hanna’s last day with the General Synod will be Friday, August 13th, 2021.

Please join me in thanking Hanna for her contributions and wishing her all the best in retirement!

The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls

Primate

Interested in keeping up-to-date on news, opinion, events and resources from the Anglican Church of Canada? Sign up for our email alerts .