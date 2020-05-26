We need you to send in your videos, so they can be featured in the special online Gospel Jamboree event.

A few guidelines for recordings:

Record your video (4 minutes or less)—the recording can be a song, prayer or testimonial in your language, with friends, family or anyone you are isolating with. Please record the video in horizontal (also referred to as “landscape” or “wide”) format. Be sure to play your video before sending, to check that the audio and video is clear. Send the video here. If you have any questions or queries, please reach out to us at [email protected] . We’ll get back to you as soon as we can.

We always hear, “Well, I’m not a musician/singer.” One of the many beauties of Gospel Jamborees is that it’s not about the content of your offering, it’s about the heart that you bring to it. So, help us make this event a success by sharing your heart with us.