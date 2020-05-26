Indigenous Ministries is excited to announce its first ever online Gospel Jamboree, Gathering at the River – featuring songs, prayers, fellowship and laughter from and with folks from across Canada and beyond! We call on all people of praise and prayer to join in this event of hope, healing and faith.
When: Friday, June 5, 6pm Eastern Time
Where: Facebook, YouTube, and live here.
We can’t do this without you. Click “Submit your song, prayer or testimony” below for details on how to be a part of this event.
Gospel Jamborees have a long history in Indigenous communities, going back to a time when Indigenous peoples gathered to sing Christian hymns—as a means of coming together, praying for one another, worshipping God, spreading the Good News and also, as a means of faithful and courageous resistance to colonization. Within the Anglican Church of Canada, Gospel Jamborees have accompanied the Native Convocations/Sacred Circles as well as being used by communities and ministry areas to bring folks together for fellowship, encouragement, worship, community-building, support and fun. The last three General Synods have also featured Gospel Jamborees as ongoing acts of reconciliation and bridge-building.
A few guidelines for recordings:
- Record your video (4 minutes or less)—the recording can be a song, prayer or testimonial in your language, with friends, family or anyone you are isolating with.
- Please record the video in horizontal (also referred to as “landscape” or “wide”) format.
- Be sure to play your video before sending, to check that the audio and video is clear.
- Send the video here. If you have any questions or queries, please reach out to us at [email protected]. We’ll get back to you as soon as we can.
We always hear, “Well, I’m not a musician/singer.” One of the many beauties of Gospel Jamborees is that it’s not about the content of your offering, it’s about the heart that you bring to it. So, help us make this event a success by sharing your heart with us.