A national memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II will be held at St. James Cathedral in Toronto, Ontario on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 3pm Eastern Time. The service will be livestreamed on this page. In attendance will be the Primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, along with archbishops, bishops and clergy, Indigenous and ecumenical partners, and government leaders.

The service begins at 3pm Eastern Time. Limited in-person seating will be available at the Cathedral on a first-come, first served basis.

We invite every parish in their prayers to remember the Queen with thanksgiving and to pray for the Royal Family as they grieve.

Books of condolences are available across the country. Online condolences can be shared and viewed on the Government of Canada website.

Photo of Her Majesty by Fred Duval/Shutterstock