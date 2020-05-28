A message to diocesan and parish leadership from the Primate

Dear friends in Christ,

During this difficult time of the pandemic, I want you to be assured that I am committed to supporting our diocesan and parish leadership and would be happy to accept invitations to worship (preach or participate), simply attend a coffee hour, study group, youth group, confirmation class, or share in other online gatherings during our isolation! Contact: [email protected]

Blessings,

Interested in keeping up-to-date on news, opinion, events and resources from the Anglican Church of Canada? Sign up for our email alerts .