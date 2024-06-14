Anglican Church of Canada committed to apology to survivors of abuse by Ralph Rowe

This week, reports have circulated in the media about a meeting between representatives of the Anglican Church of Canada and the survivors of abuse by Ralph Rowe.

In October 2023, the court approved a settlement negotiated in a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of the survivors of abuse by Ralph Rowe against the Diocese of Keewatin and Scouts Canada. The settlement means that survivors will be able to receive compensation for the abuse suffered, and to hear words of apology.

In 2017, then General Secretary Michael Thompson indicated that then Primate Fred Hiltz was committed to apologizing for the abuse committed by Rowe while he was in the employ of the Church. The Church paused its steps towards an apology to avoid commenting on a matter before the courts.

With the approval of the settlement last fall, Church leadership is now taking active steps to continue the consultation with survivors so we can make an informed, engaged and too long delayed apology on behalf of the whole Church.

