Anglican representative sought for faith and life sciences group

Do you have a background in the life sciences, training in theology, and enjoy exploring the relationship between the two, and the questions that each field asks of the other? The General Synod is calling for applications from Anglicans across Canada to fill a representative role on the Canadian Council of Churches’ Faith and Life Sciences Reference Group (FLSRG).

The FLSRG is currently focused on how churches can engage with artificial intelligence, gene drives, genetically modified organisms, human gene editing and synthetic biology. Recent work includes webinars on human enhancement and CRISPR, a set of biotechnology ethics guidelines, and joint submissions to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on genetically modified crops.

FLSRG is active in:

research and writing;

producing resources for Christian theological engagement with the challenges of biotechnology and other facets of the life sciences; and,

producing educational resources and hosting learning events

More information on FLSRG can be found at www.councilofchurches.ca/biotechnology.

Members of The Anglican Church of Canada are invited to submit an application with the following information:

Name, Diocese, email address, telephone number Statement of interest: 200-400 words describing your interest in the work, and what background you have in the sciences and in theology. Statement of theological direction: No more than 400 words answering the question, “What does Anglican theological tradition and practice have to bring to an ecumenical conversation about the life sciences?”

Submit your application no later than October 8, 2021 to:

The Rev. Dr. Eileen Scully, Director of Faith, Worship, and Ministry,

The General Synod of The Anglican Church of Canada

[email protected]

