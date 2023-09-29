Call to prayer for Artsakh & Armenia

Yesterday I had a visit from members of the Armenian Apostolic Church, who expressed longing that we join them in prayers and build awareness of the terrible genocide occurring in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) right now. Armenian Christians have faced oppression over many decades, including a devastating genocide in 1915. The recent attack by Azerbaijan is the latest escalation and has led to thousands of Armenians fleeing to the border. There are reports of atrocities and deaths as well as a stated aim by Azerbaijan to erase the Armenian presence from that region. The Armenian Church has been present for centuries with a rich history of prayer, worship and witness.

His Holiness Aram I and His Holiness Karekin II have asked the Armenian church to pray for this situation—especially on October 1st.

We are committed to ‘championing the dignity of every human being’—by our baptismal promises and our transformational aspirations. I invite all Anglicans, as siblings in Christ with the Armenian Church, to join in prayer for an end to the hostilities and safety for Armenians in the region.

Prayer is the gift we can offer anywhere, anytime. Whether you pray on October 1st or in the weeks to come, remember the Armenian Church as you pray for justice and peace.

In Christ,



The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls

Archbishop and Primate, Anglican Church of Canada

