Church leaders call for permanent ceasefire

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” (Matthew 5:9)

Dear friends in Christ:

We welcome the January 19, 2025, temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. This is a first step and potentially a meaningful one toward a permanent ceasefire and peace in this fractured land. As Christian leaders, since October 7, 2023, we have repeatedly called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, for the immediate and safe release of all captives, humanitarian aid for Gazans, and the safe return of Gazans to their homes and neighbourhoods.

A permanent ceasefire would cease hostilities, release all remaining hostages, liberate thousands of Palestinian prisoners detained without cause or charge, ensure continuing and increasing humanitarian aid in all forms — medical, food and psychological — and result in the withdrawal of occupying forces.

We also express our deepest concern that occupation forces and illegal settlers are escalating violence against Palestinian refugee camps, farmers, orchards, homes and lands in the West Bank. Only when the occupation of all Palestinian territories ends can genuine peace be realized.

Together, let us join in:

against rhetoric that dehumanizes and demonizes anyone, opposing antisemitism, Islamophobia, and anti-Palestinian racism, and by promoting accurate information about issues of public concern. Speaking for the truth that all are made in the image of God. Speaking of your hope for a just and lasting peace. Advocating for Canada to play a critical role in leading international efforts to end this deadly cycle of violence, and to make resources available to help Israelis and Palestinians lay the foundations for lasting, just and equitable peace in their homelands, a peace that is so urgently needed for the security, rights and dignity of all.

We pray for the courage, wisdom, strength and hope to continue working for a just and lasting peace. We give thanks for all who join us on this journey.



The Most Rev. Anne Germond

Acting Primate, Anglican Church of Canada



The Rev. Dr. Patricia Dutcher-Walls

Moderator, The Presbyterian Church in Canada



The Right Rev. Dr. Carmen Lansdowne

Moderator, The United Church of Canada



The Rev. Susan C. Johnson

National Bishop, Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada

