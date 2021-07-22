Committed to Reconciliation through the Healing Fund

The Anglican Church of Canada is committed to the work of healing to address the harmful legacy and intergenerational effects of the Indian Residential School system. Through our participation in these schools, Indigenous peoples in Canada experienced horrific trauma, pain and hurt. The Anglican Healing Fund is one of the ways we work to support healing.

Established in 1992, this fund has supported more than 600 projects focused on supporting local, community-led healing. Here are just a few of the projects made possible through the Fund:

youth suicide prevention through cultural music programming

men’s-focused ceremonial gatherings with spiritual and cultural teachings

summer language and cultural immersion camps for Indigenous youth and adults

the development of multimedia resources to foster understanding and learning between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities

In 2022, the Anglican Healing Fund will continue to address the concerns of former residential school students, their offspring, families and communities in rural and urban settings, with a focus on land-based healing.

All are invited to share in the continuation of this important work by donating to the Anglican Healing Fund, through Giving With Grace.

