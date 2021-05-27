Mourning the unexpected loss of the national Indigenous Ministries Coordinator

Friends in Christ,

It is with great sadness I write to let you know of the unexpected death of the Rev. Canon Dr. Ginny Doctor yesterday. Ginny has served in Indigenous ministries with dedication and passion, committed to the work of reconciliation and the emerging self-determining Indigenous Church. Her deep faith, sense of humour and steadfast support for Indigenous rights is remembered with thanksgiving.

Her death is a deep loss for the Anglican Council of Indigenous People and Indigenous communities across Canada and in the United States.

Archbishop Mark Macdonald writes “We are working with Ginny’s family and the Sacred Circle of her many relatives and friends to find the best way to offer ceremony for her transition and commemorate her life. As we do, we are grateful to the Church House Family that is a part of this circle of relations. Please, join us in prayers and good thoughts for her transition. We will let you know of future arrangements.”

Please remember Ginny’s family, friends and all her relations.

May she rest in peace in the presence of the Creator.

With sorrow and prayers,

The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls

Primate

This message in PDF format

Interested in keeping up-to-date on news, opinion, events and resources from the Anglican Church of Canada? Sign up for our email alerts .