Greetings from the Primate on Rosh Hashanah

Grace and Peace be with you,

On this day of Rosh Hashanah, I wish to offer my warm and sincere greetings to our Jewish siblings as your communities prepare to celebrate this season of high holy days.

During this long year of many challenges, may faith continue to grant you the hope and resilience needed for the uncertainties ahead. In this time of great upheaval, may we stand in friendship together.

Both personally, and on behalf of the Anglican Church of Canada, I wish you Shana Tova and Tzom Kal.

May the blessing and mercy of God be with you and all those you love, today and always.



The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls,

Primate, Anglican Church of Canada

