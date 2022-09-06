SCROLL DOWN FOR THE YOUTUBE VIDEO.

Archbishop and Primate Linda Nicholls and several bishops will gather in prayer for the James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon, Sask. and surrounding communities online on Thursday, September 8. (8:30pm NDT | 8pm ADT | 7pm EDT | 6pm CDT | 5pm MDT / CST (Saskatchewan) | 4pm PDT)

Join us in holding

those who have died,

those who are injured

and those traumatized by this tragedy

in the light of God’s mercy.

The prayer gathering will be viewable below at the timing noted above. Free to all to share with your communities.

