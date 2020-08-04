New eStore for Anglican resources launched

Worship books, hymnals and other Anglican resources now have a new home online at anglican.ca/store. Anglicans and community partners may now purchase their Anglican Church of Canada (ACC) resources from the new ACC eStore, managed in partnership by General Synod and our new distributor Gilmore Global.

Products will be shipped by the new distributor, based in Kanata, Ontario. As with the ACC’s previous vendor, orders with more than a $50 subtotal will qualify for free shipping within Canada (via FedEx Ground or UPS Standard).

Annual publications are also soon to be in-stock (the eStore is currently accepting pre-orders), with expected shipping times as follows:

2021 Canadian Church Calendar

Week of August 17

Week of August 17 2021 Desk Diary

Week of August 31

Week of August 31 2021 McCausland’s Order of Divine Service (aka “the Ordo”)

Week of August 31

(aka “the Ordo”) Week of August 31 2021 Pocket Diary (red or black)

Week of September 14

A number of existing publications are in the process of being printed, with all titles listed on the eStore expected to be in stock in September.

Those with any back orders for ACC resources through Parasource will have their orders fulfilled through Parasource in the coming weeks.

Feedback regarding the new eStore is welcome and encouraged, as well as concerns or questions can be directed to Alicia Brown, ACC, at [email protected].

Customer service inquiries can be directed to Gilmore Global 1-800-795-6661 (just ask for the Anglican Church of Canada store) or to [email protected].

