Pentecost 2020 worship videos

As we find ourselves approaching a third month of physical distancing and restrictions in this COVID-19 pandemic, Canadian Anglicans (and our full-communion Canadian Lutheran family) enthusiastically reminded one another this Pentecost Sunday weekend, that our love for the Holy Spirit is as strong as ever.

The following includes a YouTube playlist (where video links could be located) of national, provincial and diocesan Pentecost celebrations, as well as a few additional select services.

The above playlist can be navigated by clicking the “1/11” icon on the top right corner of the video. The playlist includes recordings such as:

One Family in Mission, the national Pentecost video collaboration, including more than 200 people combined in the Anglican Church of Canada and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada

Thy Kingdom Come, Pentecost Sunday Service, including faith leaders such as Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and His Holiness Pope Francis

One in the Spirit, a collaborative service of the dioceses in the Ecclesiastical Province of Ontario

Many Faiths, One Voice: Interfaith Prayers for the Forest City—an interfaith prayer service hosted by podcast The Vicar’s Crossing

Additional diocesan services and messages, where available

Additional videos of note, which could not be added to the playlist above, are below.

I am not alone (Psalm 23) – Little Trinity Choir (Diocese of Toronto)

O for a closer walk with God – Sir Charles Villiers Stanford (1852-1924)

(Diocese of Montreal)

Do not carry a heavy heart – performed by the Echo Choir

(based in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Diocese of Toronto)

Pride Pentecost Celebration (Diocese of Huron)

Cathedral Church of All Saints (Diocese of Nova Scotia & PEI)

The Feast of Pentecost (Diocese of Moosonee)

Sermon by the Rt. Rev. David Greenwood (Diocese of Athabasca)

Even though we may not be able to gather together in a church, we can do so spiritually. Right Reverend David Greenwood… Posted by Anglican Church Of Athabasca on Sunday, May 31, 2020

Apologies for any diocesan services not listed in this round-up. Feel free to email [email protected] with a link to your diocese/bishop’s main Pentecost recording, for it to be included in this list.

