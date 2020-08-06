Please pray for the people of Lebanon, remember our brothers and sisters in Christ in the Diocese of Jerusalem and the Middle East, as they recover from the devastating explosion on August 4th. The photos are of the Anglican Church in Beirut.

May the God grant courage and comfort to the first responders and all affected by this tragedy.

PWRDF is accepting donations to provide assistance to the victims of the explosion. Click here for more information on how to give.

