Primate encourages Anglicans to support the Diocese of Jerusalem’s Christmas appeal

The Anglican Communion around the world has been invited by the Diocese of Jerusalem to share in the celebration and joy of the birth of Jesus through reflection, prayer, and acts of kindness. I commend to you the Daily Meditations booklet written by the clergy of the Diocese and urge you to include in your gift giving this year a generous response to the Diocese’s appeal for less fortunate families and children. The donation form is at the bottom of this page. Our gifts will have a significant impact on making this Christmas joyful for those in greatest need in the Land of Jesus’ birth.

In Christ,

The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls

Archbishop and Primate

Anglican Church of Canada

Links:

Daily Meditations booklet

Diocese of Jerusalem Advent Appeal. You can donate directly using the donation form below:

