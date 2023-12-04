Primate encourages Anglicans to support the Diocese of Jerusalem’s Christmas appeal

By on

The Anglican Communion around the world has been invited by the Diocese of Jerusalem to share in the celebration and joy of the birth of Jesus through reflection, prayer, and acts of kindness. I commend to you the Daily Meditations booklet written by the clergy of the Diocese and urge you to include in your gift giving this year a generous response to the Diocese’s appeal for less fortunate families and children. The donation form is at the bottom of this page. Our gifts will have a significant impact on making this Christmas joyful for those in greatest need in the Land of Jesus’ birth.

In Christ,

+Linda Nicholls

The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls
Archbishop and Primate
Anglican Church of Canada

Links:

Interested in keeping up-to-date on news, opinion, events and resources from the Anglican Church of Canada? Sign up for our email alerts .