Primate’s Easter Appeal

Dear friends in Christ,

We are the inheritors of the gifts of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Alleluia!

Generation after generation, the gift of faith—that the love of God is stronger than death—has been shared and celebrated by Christian disciples. We are the inheritors of that faith, commissioned by baptism to live it and share it every day. We do that in our personal lives, in our parish communities, in our dioceses and across Canada through the work of the national church.

Your gift will help the ministries of the national church carry out valuable work for Anglicans across the country. Together we will:

lift our voices as advocates for justice and peace in a world of escalating conflict

support ministry across the Council of the North’s sparsely populated areas and isolated communities

support the self-governing Indigenous church, Sacred Circle, and programs of Indigenous Ministries for healing and reconciliation

create liturgies and music that enliven worship and respond to current needs

support spiritual care work in health care institutions

develop the leadership of young people through the Canadian Lutheran Anglican Youth conference

strengthen partnerships in the Anglican Communion, in Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and South Pacific.

Your donation to Giving with Grace will support new ministry initiatives arising from the transformational commitments affirmed at General Synod 2023. The commitments call for the Anglican Church of Canada to be the church that:

invites and deepens life in Christ

champions the dignity of every human being; works to dismantle racism and colonialism

embraces mutual interdependence with the Indigenous church, Sacred Circle

nurtures right relationships among people of faith in local, national and global communities and networks

stewards and renews God’s creation: protects and sustains the earth; pursues justice for all

These commitments are guiding planning, priority-setting, resource allocation and collaboration with provinces and dioceses in the 2023-25 biennium. Through your donation, you help us sustain our commitment to proclaim and share God’s good news.

Thank you for your partnership as a disciple and inheritor of the resurrection gifts.

With joy and gratitude,

The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls

Archbishop & Primate

Interested in keeping up-to-date on news, opinion, events and resources from the Anglican Church of Canada? Sign up for our email alerts .