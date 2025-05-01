Red Dress Day: a call to remember and act

At the spring meeting of the National House of Bishops, the bishops paused to recognize May 5, the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ People, also known as Red Dress Day. The red dress has become a symbol of the thousands of Indigenous women and girls who have been taken from their families and communities through violence, neglect and systemic injustice. The bishops each wore something red to honour those who never returned home.

These are sacred lives—our daughters, mothers, sisters, aunties, friends—and beloved children of God. As we remember them, we recognize that the Church has historically been complicit in systems that have harmed Indigenous peoples. We acknowledge the deep pain caused by colonialism, racism, and gender-based violence, and we commit ourselves to healing and reconciliation.

On May 5 and every day, we choose to listen, learn and walk alongside our Indigenous siblings on the path of truth and justice. As a faith community, we are invited to:

lift up prayers for the families of those who are missing or have been murdered, for Indigenous women and girls facing risk, and for justice and healing in our country;

educate ourselves by engaging with Reclaiming Power and Place: The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, especially the 231 Calls for Justice;

support Indigenous-led ministries, including General Synod’s Indigenous Ministries department;

wear red or display a red dress as a visual sign of remembrance and solidarity; and

advocate for action from local and national leaders to implement the Calls for Justice and support Indigenous-led solutions.

As we remember those we have lost, may our hearts be moved not only to mourn but also to act—with humility, hope, and a commitment to justice.



The Most Rev. Anne Germond

Acting Primate

Anglican Church of Canada



The Most Rev. Chris Harper

National Indigenous Anglican Archbishop

Anglican Church of Canada

