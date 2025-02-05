Statement on the death of Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, Aga Khan IV

To the Ismaili Shia Muslim community, and all people of peace,

As we join with many in mourning the death of Prince Karim Aga Khan, I extend on behalf of the Anglican Church of Canada our deepest condolences to his family and to our Ismaili Muslim neighbours here in Canada and all over the world. The loss of such a visionary, compassionate and generous spiritual and philanthropic leader will be deeply felt.

The connections of the Aga Khan to Canada and to our churches have been significant. I think with particularly fond memory to 2013, when he was awarded an honourary Doctor of Sacred Letters degree from Trinity College at the University of Toronto for his decades of service to humanity. I also reflect on the many opportunities that Anglican Christians have had to engage in dialogue and partnership with Ismaili Muslims in cities and communities across this country and opportunities to be inspired by the Aga Khan’s example of commitment to interreligious understanding as a path to justice and peace.

May the faith that inspired His Highness’ extraordinary contributions continue to sustain and guide you in this difficult time. We add our prayers to yours and grieve with you.



Archbishop Anne Germond

Acting Primate, Anglican Church of Canada

