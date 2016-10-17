Call for photos: 2021 Canadian Church Calendar

If you’ve got photos of Anglican churches in Canada in your archives, or if feel like snapping a picture or two of your local church on an upcoming (socially-distanced) stroll, we want your images! The deadline to submit photos is Thursday, April 30.

Photo submission criteria:

Photos should be wide instead of tall. File size should be 1MB or larger (one megabyte). (For the experts out there: images of 3500px wide or larger, 4:3 orientation are preferred. If you don’t know what this means, don’t worry about it! Just send us what you’ve got.) Include the following information with your submission: Brief photo description (150 characters maximum for the description) Church name and location (including city and diocese, if you can) Photographer name Permission to use the image, from anyone identifiable in the photo Submit photos to [email protected] . If you have many photos to send (more than 10MB in size total), consider sending them through a file sharing service like Dropbox or WeTransfer (Google Drive is also okay).

If you have any questions or concerns, please email [email protected]. We look forward to seeing what you send in!

Photos will be selected on or before May 22 and all those who submitted images will be notified at that time.