Bishop and minister
A conversation with Bishop Annie Ittoshat of the diocese of the Arctic
The first female Inuk priest in Nunavik, Annie Ittoshat was elected a suffragan bishop of the Arctic on March 28, 2019, and consecrated on March 31. Originally from the northern community of Kuujjuarapik, she is a graduate of John Abbott College and Wycliffe College and obtained her M.Div in the diocese of the Arctic.
‘The call from our Lord hasn’t changed’
A conversation with Bishop Joey Royal of the diocese of the Arctic
Joey Royal was elected as a suffragan bishop for the diocese of the Arctic on March 28, 2019 and consecrated three days later. He lives in Iqaluit, Nunavut, where he has also served as director and primary instructor at the Arthur Turner Training School since 2016.
‘My priority is for everyone to have Christ’
A conversation with Bishop Lucy Netser of the diocese of the Arctic
Lucy Netser was elected as a suffragan bishop for the Arctic on March 28, 2019, and consecrated on March 31. Before becoming a priest, Netser spent three decades as an active participant in the Woman’s Auxiliary/Anglican Church Women of Canada. She currently lives in Arviat, Nunavut, where she serves as lead pastor at St. Francis’ Church in addition to her duties as bishop and as regional dean for the Kivalliq deanery.
Council of the North Christmas Cards
At the suggestion of a parishioner, the Anglican eStore is producing Christmas cards for purchase this year, where proceeds will go toward supporting ministries in the Council of the North. Two design options are available and can be ordered as a set of 12 for either design, or a set of 12 with 6 of each design. Each set of cards is printed on recycled paper, and with 13 envelopes. Each card features a Christmas greeting inside, along with a Bible verse to tie into the photo on the front of the card.
To order, visit anglican.ca/cn/christmascards
Contact is produced by the Council of the North
Bishop William Cliff
Chairperson
Email: [email protected]
Stories by General Synod
The Council of the North is a grouping of financially assisted dioceses, supported through grants by General Synod, that serve sparsely populated areas in the Arctic, Yukon, Northern and Central Interior British Columbia, Alberta, northern Saskatchewan, Manitoba; and northern Ontario. Specifically:
Diocese of the Arctic • Diocese of Athabasca • Diocese of Brandon • Diocese of Caledonia • Indigenous Spiritual Ministry of Mishamikoweesh • Diocese of Moosonee • Diocese of Saskatchewan • Territory of the People • Diocese of Yukon