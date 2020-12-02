Eucharistic Practice and Sacramental Theology in Pandemic Times

When pandemic-related public health measures necessitated the closure of Canadian places of worship in early 2020, parish leaders entered into a flurry of activity to tend to difficult and immediate pastoral needs, and to reshape the worshipping and gathering life of their communities. For many, the loss of the capacity to celebrate the eucharist struck hard and the grief that ensued was tough.

A growing number of voices began to advocate for permission to adapt Holy Communion for remote or distanced safe practice, and debates sprang up about the nature of words such as real, virtual, presence and communion.

In response to the emerging discourse and in an effort to facilitate conversation, the Faith, Worship, and Ministry committee of General Synod invited submissions of theological reflections on eucharistic practice and sacramental theology. Over forty submissions were received, which have been collected, edited and organized into this resource, for study and discussion.

Introduction (abridged)

The essays in this collection vary in their approach, voice, focus questions and contexts of origin. All are of a theological nature, though their approaches to the doing of theology differ. All exhibit, in some way, the Anglican ethos that seeks to integrate pastoral, liturgical and theological concerns together.

To facilitate study in a relatively ordered way, the submissions received have been sorted into the following categories:

Spiritual Roots for Stressful Times

Learning in Context: Congregational Life and Mission

Discipleship and Mission

Theological Foundations and Journeys

Reflections from Ecumenical and Anglican Communion Partners

Epilogue: A Theology of Lament and Hope, Psalms for Lament

