Lessons & Carols: From Coast to Coast to Coast

Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.

—Isaiah 7:14

The service of Lessons and Carols is one of the most widely-anticipated and well-known events during Advent. A number of our physical worship spaces have been temporarily closed due to public health protocols related to the pandemic. Anticipating this reality, General Synod has worked with Anglican cathedrals across Canada to offer a special, national service of Lessons and Carols this Advent season, which will help us all prepare for the coming of the Kingdom of God.

A broadcast of the national Lessons & Carols service will take place on:

Friday, December 18, 2020

8pm Eastern Time

The service will be approximately an hour in length and can be viewed online here as well as on Facebook and YouTube.

Video and audio files of the service will be posted to this page for diocesan and parish use on Thursday, December 10. Files may be downloaded at that point to include in online and/or in-person services.

If you have any questions about this initiative, please contact [email protected].