Acting Primate invites prayer, calls for peace ahead of Oct. 7

Dear friends in Christ,

October 7 marks the first anniversary of the horrifying Hamas attack on Israel. Violence has continued with the decimation of Gaza by Israeli bombing and increasing settler attacks on Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank. In recent days, the situation in the region threatens to escalate into a full-blown war.

Our hearts break at the continuation of this horrific suffering. We long for peace and security for all peoples in the Land of the Holy One. We pray particularly for the Christian community in Palestine and Israel, who find themselves caught in the middle, struggling to hold on to their presence and ministry in this ancient place beloved of God.

On this sorrowful anniversary, we continue our call for a full and sustained ceasefire, for the release of all captives, for the immediate flow of life-saving food, water, aid, fuel and humanitarian assistance for the millions of Gazans suffering at this time, for an end to all arms transfers to Israel, and the end of occupation. We continue our call on leaders to lay down weapons and to work for a just and lasting regional peace. We continue our call on the Government of Canada to diligently support all provisions of international law and a rules-based world order. Failure to consistently support international law allows the powerful to act with impunity, causing great suffering to the most vulnerable, marginalized and powerless people globally.

Lifting our voices in lament with Archbishop Hosam Naoum, Primate of the Province of Jerusalem and the Middle East, and Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, we pray:

O God of all justice and peace, we cry out to you in the midst of the pain and trauma of violence and fear which prevails in the Holy Land. Be with those who need you in these days of suffering; we pray for people of all faiths—Jews, Muslims and Christians and for all people of the land. While we pray to you, O Lord, for an end to violence and the establishment of peace, we also call to you to bring justice and equity to the peoples. Guide us into your kingdom where all people are treated with dignity and honour as your children—for to all of us you are our Heavenly Father. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Lord, have mercy upon us,

Archbishop Anne Germond

Acting Primate

See also:

Resources for prayer and action for Israel/Palestine

Interested in keeping up-to-date on news, opinion, events and resources from the Anglican Church of Canada? Sign up for our email alerts .