Acting Primate’s Advent Appeal

Advent is the beginning of a new year in the church. The season invites us to take a look at our lives and consider how our personal story has changed over the last year. We are certainly not the same people we were a year ago. In subtle or dramatic ways, life’s events, personal, local and global, have challenged and changed us. Our stories include losses and gains, welcome and unwelcome changes, terrible sorrows and exuberant joys.

The church’s Advent practices—of pondering the promises of God made through the prophets of old, of straining forward to see the dawning of the “dayspring from on high,” of praying for bitter conflicts to cease, of walking in the footsteps of defiant Zechariah and hopeful Elizabeth, of courageous John the Baptist, of faithful Joseph and obedient Mary—encourage us to reflect on our lives and how we are being called to change from the inside out.

In this season of attentiveness, of patient waiting and watching, we are invited once more to look around and notice the many ways in which God is at work in our midst.

Please consider making a gift to Giving with Grace. Your generosity supports the ministries of General Synod to continue to do work that is valuable to Anglicans across Canada.

The ministries of General Synod, along with you, support:

The Indigenous Church – Sacred Circle, and programs for healing and reconciliation

Advocacy work to build a more just society

Leadership development of young people through the Canadian Lutheran Anglican Youth conference

Working with partners to end human trafficking and modern slavery

Strengthening partnerships in the Anglican Communion, in Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and South Pacific

Thank you for your partnership as we seek to fulfill Christ’s mission.

Each week during Advent, we light one candle on the Advent wreath. As the days grow shorter, this ritual becomes for us a treasured reminder that light is the antidote to hopelessness and despair. The Advent candle is our beacon of hope.

May this Advent be for us a precious holy time of preparation for the dawning of a new day with the arrival of the Christ-child, a day that will bring new hopes and new possibilities. Let us watch and wait together with unshakeable hope for the Prince of Peace.

With blessings,



The Most Rev. Anne Germond

Archbishop and Acting Primate

