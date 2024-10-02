Bishop Joey Royal has resigned

Dear friends in Christ,

The Rt. Rev. Joey Royal, suffragan bishop of the Diocese of the Arctic, has resigned from his role effective October 20, 2024.

He was elected on March 28, 2019, as one of the diocese’s three suffragan bishops. Previously, he had served as director and primary instructor at the Arthur Turner Training School in Iqaluit and rector at Holy Trinity Church in Yellowknife.

Bishop Royal served on the Council of General Synod and General Synod. He was also the Anglican Church of Canada’s representative on the Inter Anglican Standing Commission on Unity, Faith and Order (IASCUFO).

We are grateful for Bishop Royal’s valuable contributions to the life of the church and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

Archbishop Anne Germond,

Acting Primate

