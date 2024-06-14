New prayer resource for Daily Office available

A new prayer resource published by the Anglican Church of Canada will be of interest to Anglicans who pray the Daily Office. Pray Without Ceasing invites Anglicans to deepen their faith, join with the wider Church in prayer and maintain formative patterns in the rhythm of spiritual life.

Praying the Daily Office stands as a cornerstone of Anglican spirituality, embodying our continual service and commitment to God. However, due to its layout, The Book of Alternative Services (BAS) presents challenges in following the Daily Office. Over the decades since the publication of the BAS, fresh language has emerged for litanies, canticles, prayers and psalmody.

Pray Without Ceasing transforms the Daily Office from the BAS by incorporating Anglican, Lutheran and additional ecumenical sources into a more comprehensive format for Morning and Evening Prayer. The book is structured into sections corresponding to the seasons of the Church year and features an updated Liturgical Psalter for the BAS. These enhancements have resulted in a clear, step-by-step approach to the practice of daily prayer and reflection, making Pray Without Ceasing a must-have resource.

Pray Without Ceasing is available as a coilbound book or in ebook format through the Anglican Church’s eStore.

