Primate Linda Nicholls says farewell

As she prepares to retire on Sept. 15, Primate Linda Nicholls is saying good-bye to Anglicans in a video message. She says: “The greatest gift of the primacy has been invitations into parishes and dioceses across Canada to see the radically different contexts in which ministry happens, to experience the faithfulness of laity and clergy in the face of new challenges, to worship together and to carry your stories across the country to encourage others and strengthen our family ties.” Watch the full message:

See also: In gratitude for the Primate’s ministry

