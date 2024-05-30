Resources available for National Indigenous Day of Prayer, June 21

Are you planning worship for your congregation to mark National Indigenous Day of Prayer, June 21? We have resources you can download:

Propers for National Indigenous Day of Prayer are available in English, French, Inuktitut and Western Cree. On this page, you will also find additional suggestions for readings and hymns.

The resource Worship in the Vision of New Agape (2004) contains a full order of service for National Indigenous Day of Prayer (begins on page 50 of the PDF), as well as prayers, biblical reflections and hymn suggestions.

Finally, Honouring the Four Directions is a prayer resource based on the colours of the medicine wheel.

